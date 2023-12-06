China's police chief meets Russian interior minister

Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong meets with Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

BEIJING, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong met with Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev on Tuesday in Beijing.

Wang said that under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, China-Russia relations have maintained sound and stable development.

Next year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries. China is ready to work with Russia to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, and strengthen practical cooperation in such areas as combating transnational crimes, cybersecurity, drug control, and law enforcement capacity building, Wang said.

Kolokoltsev expressed the willingness to deepen bilateral exchanges and cooperation to safeguard the security and stability of the two countries.

