Huang leads by one at China national golf championship

Xinhua) 20:16, December 13, 2023

XIAMEN, China, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- Huang Ching set the early pace at the Orient Women's China Open as the veteran opened with a bogey-free round of five-under 67 for a one-shot lead in Fujian province.

With the weather warm and overcast for the first round of the 13th national championship at Orient (Xiamen) Golf and Country Club, Singapore's Amanda Tan was tied for equal second with China's Shi Yuli and Michelle Zhang Yunxuan at one shot back.

"It's a great round. My long game was steady. The set-up was great for me. I hit plenty of short irons and left myself a bundle of birdie chances. I hit it very close twice from within 100 yards, which used to be my weaker point," said the 26-year-old Huang, winner of the 2018 Orient Masters Wuhan Challenge.

"My goal was three-under going into the round but I made that on the front nine. I told myself that my next goal was three-under for the back nine. I can have a good sleep with five-under. My goal is also three-under tomorrow. I wouldn't think too much."

Tan, who recently completed her first full year on the Epson Tour, the second tier of the women's pro circuit in the US, also opened with consecutive birdies. She then made bogey at the 320-yard third to make the turn at one-under. The 24-year-old finished with a strong back nine that featured four birdies and a bogey six at the 504-yard 17th.

"I played good today. My irons, driver were pretty good and I made some good saves. At the same time, especially, I made some good putts out there. So pretty happy with my game as I think everything came in together," said Tan.

