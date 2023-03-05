In pics: 3rd day of HSBC Women's World Championship
Ko Jin Young of South Korea competes on the third day of the HSBC Women's World Championship held at Singapore's Sentosa Golf Club on March 4, 2023. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)
Ko Jin Young (front) of South Korea competes on the third day of the HSBC Women's World Championship held at Singapore's Sentosa Golf Club on March 4, 2023. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)
Nelly Korda of the United States competes on the third day of the HSBC Women's World Championship held at Singapore's Sentosa Golf Club on March 4, 2023. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)
Nelly Korda of the United States reacts on the third day of the HSBC Women's World Championship held at Singapore's Sentosa Golf Club on March 4, 2023. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)
Ko Jin Young of South Korea reacts on the third day of the HSBC Women's World Championship held at Singapore's Sentosa Golf Club on March 4, 2023. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)
