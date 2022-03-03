In pics: HSBC Women's World Championship

Xinhua) 14:36, March 03, 2022

Park Inbee of South Korea competes on the first day of HSBC Women's World Championship held at the Tanjong course of Singapore's Sentosa Golf Club on March 3, 2022. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Ko Jin Young of South Korea competes on the first day of HSBC Women's World Championship held at the Tanjong course of Singapore's Sentosa Golf Club on March 3, 2022. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Lee Minjee of Australia competes on the first day of HSBC Women's World Championship held at the Tanjong course of Singapore's Sentosa Golf Club on March 3, 2022. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Chella Choi of South Korea competes on the first day of HSBC Women's World Championship held at the Tanjong course of Singapore's Sentosa Golf Club on March 3, 2022. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Lee Minjee of Australia competes on the first day of HSBC Women's World Championship held at the Tanjong course of Singapore's Sentosa Golf Club on March 3, 2022. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)