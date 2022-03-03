In pics: HSBC Women's World Championship
Park Inbee of South Korea competes on the first day of HSBC Women's World Championship held at the Tanjong course of Singapore's Sentosa Golf Club on March 3, 2022. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)
Ko Jin Young of South Korea competes on the first day of HSBC Women's World Championship held at the Tanjong course of Singapore's Sentosa Golf Club on March 3, 2022. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)
Lee Minjee of Australia competes on the first day of HSBC Women's World Championship held at the Tanjong course of Singapore's Sentosa Golf Club on March 3, 2022. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)
Chella Choi of South Korea competes on the first day of HSBC Women's World Championship held at the Tanjong course of Singapore's Sentosa Golf Club on March 3, 2022. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)
Lee Minjee of Australia competes on the first day of HSBC Women's World Championship held at the Tanjong course of Singapore's Sentosa Golf Club on March 3, 2022. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- World No.1 Korda leads Olympic women's golf competition as Chinese golfers move up quickly
- China's Feng aiming for a happy birthday at Tokyo 2020 women's golf competition
- World No.5 Schauffele leads Tokyo Olympic men's golf, Yuan moves up five
- US Golfer Schauffele wins men's golf gold at Tokyo Olympics
- Spanish golfer Rahm aims to make sporting history at Tokyo Olympics
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.