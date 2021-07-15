Spanish golfer Rahm aims to make sporting history at Tokyo Olympics

Xinhua) 17:00, July 15, 2021

MADRID, July 14 (Xinhua) -- Spanish golfer John Rahm is looking forward to taking part in the forthcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo and making sporting history.

The golfer, who was born just outside of the city of Bilbao in northern Spain, recently became the first ever Spanish winner of the U.S. Open and is currently preparing for the British Open at Royal St George, leaving him little time to prepare for Tokyo, but he said that representing his country at the Games was something he didn't want to miss.

"I have been lucky enough to represent Spain at all levels as an amateur since I was 13. I have been able to win many team tournaments representing Spain in every one of them," he explained.

The man, who was until recently ranked the No. 1 golfer in the world, explained the opportunity to play in events where you represent a country rather than yourself doesn't happen much in his sport.

"Once you turn professional, you don't really have that chance. Maybe a little bit in the Ryder Cup, but it's not the same as the Olympics."

Golf was dropped as an Olympic event after 1904, only returning after a 112-year hiatus in Rio 2016.

"Being able to have that opportunity as a professional is something that until five years ago was not even a possibility," he explained.

Consequently, when the chance therefore arrived to play in the Olympics, Rahm said his decision was "something I would never doubt."

"You have the opportunity to be called an Olympian, something only reserved for a group very select of people in history, and if you also win a medal, especially the gold medal, you are part of an even more select group... Especially in golf," he said.

