World No.1 Korda leads Olympic women's golf competition as Chinese golfers move up quickly

Xinhua) 09:53, August 06, 2021

Nelly Korda of the United States reacts during the women's individual stroke play 1st round of golf at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Saitama, Japan, Aug. 4, 2021. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

U.S. Nelly Korda led the women's golf competition while Feng Shanshan of China lift herself to the 11th place as a 32nd birthday gift.

TOKYO, Aug. 5 (Xinhua) -- World No.1 Nelly Korda of the United States led the Tokyo Olympic women's golf leaderboard with 13-under-par 129 after the second round on Thursday here at Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe City, Saitama Prefecture.

"I've had a lot of good rounds this year. I think I've had a couple of 9-unders. So, it was definitely one of the best, but golf humbles you - I got a nice little double (bogey) on 18," Korda said after she shot an 9-under-par 62 in the second round.

Rio 2016 bronze medalist Feng Shanshan of China turned 32 on Thursday and gave herself a good birthday gift-- a strong finish with seven birdies and no bogey in the second round, which moved her from 47th place to 11th.

"Many volunteers knew today is my birthday and even one of them wrote Happy Birthday on a board and showed it to me. It was sweet," Feng said.

China's Feng Shanshan competes during the women's individual stroke play 2nd round of golf at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Saitama, Japan, Aug. 5, 2021. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

"I didn't do well yesterday and I knew I have to make something happen. My ball striking today was much better. I gave myself more birdie chances and I made them. We got the best girls from all over the world. We are not playing for prize money here. We are playing for honor. I will give it 100 percent," she added.

Feng's compatriot Lin Xiyu finished 5-under-par 66 with six birdies, one eagle and three bogeys, moving from No.23 to No. 9 with 5-under-par 137 in total.

"Today I played pretty good. It's going to the right direction. Everyone can make a couple of birdies here so all I need to do is to keep working on my putting. And hopefully tomorrow I can have more birdies," Lin said.

Nanna Koerstz Madsen and Emily Kristine Pedersen from Denmark and Indian golfer Aditi Ashok are tied on the second with 9-under-par 133.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)