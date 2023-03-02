HSBC Women's World Championship held in Singapore
Lin Xiyu of China reacts on the first day of the HSBC Women's World Championship held at Singapore's Sentosa Golf Club on March 2, 2023. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)
Shi Yuting of China reacts on the first day of the HSBC Women's World Championship held at Singapore's Sentosa Golf Club on March 2, 2023. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)
Liu Yu of China waves her hands on the first day of the HSBC Women's World Championship held at Singapore's Sentosa Golf Club on March 2, 2023. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)
Elizabeth Szokol of the United States competes on the first day of the HSBC Women's World Championship held at Singapore's Sentosa Golf Club on March 2, 2023. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)
Liu Yu of China competes on the first day of the HSBC Women's World Championship held at Singapore's Sentosa Golf Club on March 2, 2023. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)
Lin Xiyu of China competes on the first day of the HSBC Women's World Championship held at Singapore's Sentosa Golf Club on March 2, 2023. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)
Elizabeth Szokol of the United States competes on the first day of the HSBC Women's World Championship held at Singapore's Sentosa Golf Club on March 2, 2023. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)
Shi Yuting of China competes on the first day of the HSBC Women's World Championship held at Singapore's Sentosa Golf Club on March 2, 2023. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)
Photos
