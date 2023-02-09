Players attend pre-event press conference of Singapore Classic golf tournament
Wu Ashun of China, Ryan Fox of New Zealand, Gavin Green of Malaysia and Rafa Cabrera-Bello (from L to R) of Spain pose for a group photo during the pre-event press conference of Singapore Classic golf tournament at Laguna National Golf Resort Club in Singapore, Feb. 8, 2023. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)
Gavin Green of Malaysia attends the pre-event press conference of Singapore Classic golf tournament at Laguna National Golf Resort Club in Singapore, Feb. 8, 2023. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)
Wu Ashun of China attends the pre-event press conference of Singapore Classic golf tournament at Laguna National Golf Resort Club in Singapore, Feb. 8, 2023. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)
Rafa Cabrera-Bello of Spain attends the pre-event press conference of Singapore Classic golf tournament at Laguna National Golf Resort Club in Singapore, Feb. 8, 2023. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)
Ryan Fox of New Zealand attends the pre-event press conference of Singapore Classic golf tournament at Laguna National Golf Resort Club in Singapore, Feb. 8, 2023. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)
Photos
