Chinese golfer Zhang dominant in maiden pro win

Xinhua) 13:36, December 04, 2023

HAIKOU, China, Dec. 3 (Xinhua) -- Zhang Yunxuan gave herself a belated birthday present on Sunday when the rookie pro captured the CGA Ladies Championship by a commanding six strokes on Hainan Island for her maiden win.

Playing on Sandbelt Trails, the No. 2 Course at Mission Hills Resort Hainan, the American-based Chinese, who celebrated her 19th birthday Tuesday, closed with four-under 68 for a 54-hole score of 11-under 205 at the China LPGA Tour event.

"I am excited to capture my maiden win in my China LPGA debut. It's a perfect outcome," said Zhang, "I watched the leaderboard all the time. I knew that my partners played very well out of the gate. I felt stressed but didn't panic."

Chen Yu-ju (72) of Chinese Taipei finished runner-up, one stroke ahead of Chinese veteran Pan Yanhong (67).

Zhang confirmed she would play in the season-ending Women's China Open starting December 12 in Xiamen. "I want another successful finish. After that I would celebrate and not touch my clubs for three days."

