2023 Macao Open golf tournament to tee off in October

Xinhua) 11:10, August 23, 2023

MACAO, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) -- The 2023 Macao Open golf tournament is set to bring world-class golf back to China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) from Oct. 12 to 15, organizers said here on Tuesday.

To be played at its traditional venue, the challenging Macao Golf and Country Club, the one-million USD tournament will form part of the 2023 Asian Tour schedule and feature a field of 144 players.

Cho Minn Thant, Asian Tour CEO and commissioner, lauded the return of the event as being "hugely significant" for the tour, since it has played an important role in the history of the tour for over two decades.

"Our members are all excited to see it back on the schedule and look forward to turning out in force to soak up the atmosphere of competing in this special event," he said.

Pun Weng Kun, president of the Sports Bureau of Macao SAR government, co-organizer of the event, said the bureau continues to introduce various large-scale sports events, using sports as a platform to enhance Macao's image as a world center of tourism and leisure.

"By combining sports, culture and tourism, the branding impact of sports events are enhanced while promoting the development of Macao's sports industry," Pun said.

The Macao Open has attracted some of the world's leading players since its inception in 1998.

