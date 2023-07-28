Number of Macao's hotel guests leaps 168.3 pct in June

July 28, 2023

MACAO, July 27 (Xinhua) -- A total of 1,142,000 guests checked in Macao's hotel establishments in June, leaping 168.3 percent year on year, the Macao Special Administrative Region's (SAR) statistics department said on Thursday.

The latest Statistics and Census Service report showed that guests from the Chinese mainland and the Hong Kong SAR jumped by 155.0 percent and 898.1 percent year on year to 816,000 and 196,000, respectively.

The average occupancy rate of guest rooms in June rose by 44.4 percentage points year on year to 84.3 percent, showed the report.

The number of visitors arriving on package tours totaled 64,000 last month. Meanwhile, a total of 37,000 Macao residents purchased outbound services through travel agencies, an uplift of 1,061.5 percent year on year.

A total of 131 hotel establishments offered accommodation services to the public in June, an increase of 10 year on year. Besides, the number of available guest rooms grew by 15.7 percent to 43,000, showed the report.

