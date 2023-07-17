Macao issues No. 8 signal for typhoon Talim

MACAO, July 17 (Xinhua) -- China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) declared a "state of immediate prevention" early Monday due to the approaching of typhoon Talim.

The Macao Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau hoisted Signal No. 8, the third-highest level, at 5:30 a.m. local time and issued a blue storm surge warning.

It said that typhoon Talim is located about 220 km southwest of Macao Monday morning, generally approaching the west coast of Guangdong Province.

Several government departments and all bank branches suspended services. Educational activities were called off. Three cross-sea bridges were closed. A total of 82 flights were canceled.

Ho Iat Seng, chief executive of the Macao SAR, urged full efforts to prevent waterlogging and protect residents' physical and property safety.

