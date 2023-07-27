Passenger traffic rebounds at Macao airport at H1

MACAO, July 26 (Xinhua) -- The Macao International Airport said Wednesday it had handled over 1.95 million passengers during the first half of 2023, recovering to over 40 percent of the level at the same period before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The airport said its passenger traffic had been rising steadily this year thanks to the recovery of Macao's tourism industry, with the daily average number of passengers reaching 16,000 in July.

The airport plans to open its check-in service center at the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, gradually resume its services of direct access from different border checkpoints for departing passengers in August, and launch its service centers in cities of neighboring Guangdong Province in the Chinese mainland.

The airport promised to continue promoting transportation development in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area to provide more convenient choices for residents and visitors.

