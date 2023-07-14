Macao's tourist price index up 19.47 pct in Q2

Xinhua) 11:03, July 14, 2023

MACAO, July 13 (Xinhua) -- The Tourist Price Index (TPI) of Macao for the second quarter of 2023 rose 19.47 percent year-on-year to 137.24, the special administrative region's (SAR) statistics service said on Thursday.

The latest report from the Statistics and Census Service showed that the quarterly increase was mainly attributable to rising hotel room rates and dearer prices of local food products.

The price index of accommodation soared 150.74 percent year-on-year. Price indices of entertainment and cultural activities and clothing and footwear increased 17.06 percent and 7.07 percent respectively.

In comparison with the first quarter, TPI for the second quarter of 2023 edged down 0.70 percent. Price index of accommodation declined by 10.56 percent quarter-to-quarter due to lower hotel room rates.

The index of clothing and footwear grew 8.92 percent on account of new arrival of summer clothing.

