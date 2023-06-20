Macao's restaurant, retail businesses further grow in April

Xinhua) 09:44, June 20, 2023

MACAO, June 19 (Xinhua) -- Restaurants and retail businesses in Macao continued to grow in April from the same period of last year, the special administrative region's (SAR) statistics service said on Monday.

The latest report from the Statistics and Census Service indicated that the revenue of the interviewed restaurants and similar establishments rose by 57.0 percent year on year in April.

Sales of the interviewed retailers grew by 73.5 percent year on year in April.

In comparison with March, the revenue of the interviewed restaurants and similar establishments went up by 1.9 percent in April, whereas sales of the interviewed retailers edged up by 0.2 percent.

Regarding the business expectations for May, 26 percent of the interviewed restaurants and similar establishments expected their receipts to increase month on month. Meanwhile, about 33 percent of the interviewed retailers forecasted a month-on-month sales growth in May.

