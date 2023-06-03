Infrastructure forum in Macao sees cooperation agreements double

Xinhua) 13:27, June 03, 2023

MACAO, June 2 (Xinhua) -- The 14th International Infrastructure Investment and Construction Forum concluded on Friday in China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR), facilitating 39 cooperation agreements, twice the number at the previous forum.

The agreements, involving around 6.7 billion U.S. dollars, covered Southeast Asia and Portuguese-speaking countries (PSCs) in the areas of transport, construction, engineering, water conservancy, and new energy.

Sun Yuanjiang, manager of institutional engagement and cooperation at the Operational Partnership Department of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, said at the forum that international collaboration is key to addressing these global concerns effectively.

"No single nation can tackle the complex energy challenges alone," said Sun, calling on policymakers, academia, and industry stakeholders worldwide to pool resources and expertise.

Themed "green leadership, digital intelligence, financial empowerment, win-win cooperation," the two-day forum showcased green development in the industry and discussed new approaches for sustainable development.

Fang Qiuchen, chairman of the China International Contractors Association and co-organizer of the forum, said the forum had helped expand space for industry cooperation, facilitated business linkage, and leveraged Macao's advantages as a platform linking China and PSCs.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Hongyu)