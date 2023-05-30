Macao's meeting, exhibition events continue to rise in Q1

Xinhua) 11:28, May 30, 2023

MACAO, May 29 (Xinhua) -- A total of 208 meetings, incentive, conference and exhibition events were held in Macao in the first quarter of this year, an increase of 111 year on year, the special administrative region's statistics service said on Monday.

The latest Statistics and Census Service report indicated that the number of participants and attendees rose by 20.5 percent to 199,000.

A total of 196 meetings and conferences were held in the first quarter, up by 120 from the same period of last year. The number of participants surged by 258.1 percent to 22,000. The average duration of the meetings and conferences increased by 0.2 days, said the report.

The number of exhibitions in the first quarter of 2023 went down by four year on year to 10, all organized by non-government organizations. Meanwhile, the number of attendees increased by 10.9 percent to 175,000.

The exhibitions in the first quarter attracted 617 exhibitors and 7,480 professional visitors, showed the report.

The exhibitors' main source of receipts was sales of goods, whereas their expenditure was primarily incurred on rental paid for exhibition booths and booth installation and decoration.

