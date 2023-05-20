Macao's restaurant, retail businesses continue to rise in March

Xinhua) 13:53, May 20, 2023

MACAO, May 19 (Xinhua) -- Restaurants and retail businesses in Macao continued to rise in March from the same period of last year, the special administrative region's (SAR) statistics service said on Friday.

The latest report from the Statistics and Census Service indicated that the revenue of the interviewed restaurants and similar establishments rose by 54.7 percent year on year in March.

Sales of the interviewed retailers grew by 54.3 percent year on year in March.

In comparison with February, the revenue of the interviewed restaurants and similar establishments went up by 1.8 percent in March whereas sales of the interviewed retailers dipped by 4.1 percent.

Regarding the business expectations for April, 33 percent of the interviewed restaurants and similar establishments expected their receipts to decrease month on month. Meanwhile, about 30 percent of the interviewed retailers forecasted a month-on-month sales growth in April.

