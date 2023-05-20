Macao's restaurant, retail businesses continue to rise in March
MACAO, May 19 (Xinhua) -- Restaurants and retail businesses in Macao continued to rise in March from the same period of last year, the special administrative region's (SAR) statistics service said on Friday.
The latest report from the Statistics and Census Service indicated that the revenue of the interviewed restaurants and similar establishments rose by 54.7 percent year on year in March.
Sales of the interviewed retailers grew by 54.3 percent year on year in March.
In comparison with February, the revenue of the interviewed restaurants and similar establishments went up by 1.8 percent in March whereas sales of the interviewed retailers dipped by 4.1 percent.
Regarding the business expectations for April, 33 percent of the interviewed restaurants and similar establishments expected their receipts to decrease month on month. Meanwhile, about 30 percent of the interviewed retailers forecasted a month-on-month sales growth in April.
Photos
Related Stories
- Central gov't lauds passage of national security law amendment in Macao SAR
- Liaison office of central gov't in Macao SAR supports passage of amendments to national security law
- Visitor arrivals in Macao soar 274.7 percent in April
- Macao banks' int'l business share rises in Q1
- Macao's total visitor expenditure up 127.1 pct in Q1
- Chinese mainland, Macao to mutually recognize driving licenses on Tuesday
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.