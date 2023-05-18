Visitor arrivals in Macao soar 274.7 percent in April

Xinhua) 15:37, May 18, 2023

MACAO, May 18 (Xinhua) -- Visitor arrivals in Macao surged 274.7 percent year on year to 2,274,050 in April, the Macao Special Administrative Region's (SAR) statistical agency said on Thursday.

The figure represented a month-on-month rise of 16.2 percent, showed the latest report from the Statistics and Census Service.

Overnight visitors and same-day visitors soared 550.2 percent and 157.7 percent year on year to 1,176,456 and 1,097,594, respectively.

The number of visitors from the Chinese mainland jumped by 159.3 percent year on year to 1,386,944, while visitors from China's Hong Kong SAR and Taiwan region rocketed by 1,039.3 percent and 419.0 percent year on year to 745,282 and 33,295, respectively.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)