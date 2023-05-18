Macao's total visitor expenditure up 127.1 pct in Q1

Xinhua) 10:56, May 18, 2023

MACAO, May 17 (Xinhua) -- The total spending of visitors to Macao, excluding gaming expenses, surged by 127.1 percent year on year to 14.98 billion patacas (1.86 billion U.S. dollars) in the first quarter of 2023, the special administrative region's statistic department said on Wednesday.

The latest report from Macao's Statistics and Census Service said the surge was driven by an uplift of 163.7 percent in visitor arrivals.

However, per capita spending of visitors was 3,027 patacas in the first quarter, down by 13.9 percent year on year.

Total spending of overnight visitors and same-day visitors leaped by 131.5 percent and 108.7 percent year on year to 12.34 billion patacas and 2.64 billion patacas, respectively, showed the report.

Visitors spent primarily on shopping, accommodation and food and beverage in the first quarter. (1 pataca equals 0.12 U.S. dollar)

