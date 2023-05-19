Central gov't lauds passage of national security law amendment in Macao SAR

Xinhua) 13:20, May 19, 2023

BEIJING, May 18 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of China's State Council on Thursday hailed the deliberation and passing of a bill containing amendments to the Law on Safeguarding National Security in the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) by the SAR's Legislative Assembly.

A spokesperson from the office acknowledged that this is an important measure for the Macao SAR to improve its legal system and enforcement mechanism for safeguarding national security.

The spokesperson said that the bill passage has significant implications for comprehensively and accurately implementing the "one country, two systems" policy, better protecting national sovereignty, security, and development interests, maintaining long-term prosperity and stability in Macao, and safeguarding the fundamental interests of the Macao residents.

The spokesperson highlighted that since Macao's return to the motherland, the SAR has placed significant importance on fulfilling its constitutional duty to safeguard national security. This commitment demonstrates the sense of responsibility and determination of both the Macao SAR authorities and society to safeguard national security, and it deserves full recognition.

The spokesperson emphasized that the practices of Hong Kong and Macao since their return to the motherland have shown that it is imperative to consistently promote the development of systems and mechanisms for safeguarding national security in the special administrative regions. The constantly evolving and intricate international environment presents new challenges for safeguarding national security in both regions. By always being prepared for worst-case scenarios, being mindful of potential dangers, and constantly solidifying institutional frameworks, both regions will be able to withstand all risks and ensure the steady and continued success of the "one country, two systems" policy.

The spokesperson expressed hope that the Macao SAR executive authorities, legislature, judiciary, and all levels of society will firmly uphold the "one country, two systems" policy, promote the fine tradition of loving the motherland and loving Macao, and continue to improve mechanisms for maintaining national security to better safeguard prosperity and development. These efforts will result in creating new chapters in the successful application of "one country, two systems" with Macao characteristics and greater contribution to the building of China into a stronger country and national rejuvenation, the spokesperson added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)