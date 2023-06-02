Macao hosts int'l infrastructure investment, construction forum

MACAO, June 1 (Xinhua) -- The 14th International Infrastructure Investment and Construction Forum opened Thursday in China's Macao Special Administrative Region, showcasing green development in the industry and discussing new approaches for sustainable development.

Themed "green leadership, digital intelligence, financial empowerment, win-win cooperation," the two-day event attracted more than 3,000 delegates from over 60 countries and regions, including more than 40 ministerial-level officials and senior executives of financial institutions.

The forum also hosted a specialized exhibition, focusing on regional connectivity, low carbon and digital intelligence.

Ding Yanzhang, chairman of the Power Construction Corporation of China, an integrated group that provides investment and construction for clean and low-carbon energy and infrastructure, said the company will provide a series of overall solutions for infrastructure construction in terms of smart energy, smart city and smart mining.

"We are also willing to work with partners from all over the world," Ding said, adding that the company had carried out 110 projects with 29 countries.

Hu Guodan, chairman of the China Urban and Rural Holding Group Co., Ltd., said his firm will continue increasing investment on research and development of low-carbon technologies in water affairs and promoting technological progress through international cooperation.

The forum serves as a platform for the global infrastructure industry to explore opportunities for cooperation on sustainable development.

