Visitor arrivals in Macao soar 268.5 pct in May

Xinhua) 09:39, June 20, 2023

MACAO, June 19 (Xinhua) -- Visitor arrivals in Macao surged 268.5 percent year on year to 2,213,807 in May, the Macao Special Administrative Region's (SAR) statistical agency said on Monday.

However, the figure represented a month-on-month decrease of 2.6 percent, showed the latest report from the Statistics and Census Service.

Overnight visitors and same-day visitors soared 350.2 percent and 213.4 percent year on year to 1,088,830 and 1,124,977, respectively.

The number of visitors from the Chinese mainland jumped by 173.8 percent year on year to 1,474,304, while visitors from China's Hong Kong SAR and Taiwan region rocketed by 962.3 percent and 473.7 percent year on year to 601,991 and 31,537, respectively.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)