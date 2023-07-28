Guangdong, Macao branded products fair opens in Macao

July 28, 2023

MACAO, July 27 (Xinhua) -- The 2023 Guangdong and Macao Branded Products Fair kicked off on Thursday in China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR), pooling together over 400 enterprises with their quality products ranging from pre-made dishes, electric vehicles to daily necessities and jewelry.

Covering an area of around 9,000 square meters, the four-day event sees 20 percent more exhibitors in general and three times more exhibitors along the Belt and Road compared with last year.

This year's fair is aimed at promoting two-way exchanges and cooperation between enterprises in Guangdong and Macao, given that trade between the two sides accounts for more than 60 percent of the total trade between Macao and the Chinese mainland, according to the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute and the Department of Commerce of Guangdong Province, co-hosts of the event.

This year, the fair also invited over 300 professional visitors from the mainland and along the Belt and Road as well as customer groups organized by governments and e-commerce platforms alike to facilitate business agreements.

The event was held for the 15th time this year.

