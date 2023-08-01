Macao's merchandise export continues to rise in June

Xinhua) 13:22, August 01, 2023

MACAO, July 31 (Xinhua) -- Macao's total merchandise export amounted to 1.18 billion patacas (146.8 million U.S. dollars) in June, up 23.0 percent year-on-year, the special administrative region's statistical service said on Monday.

The merchandise import went up 14.9 percent year-on-year to 11.97 billion patacas, and the merchandise trade deficit totaled 10.79 billion patacas in June, the latest report from Macao's Statistics and Census Service showed.

The value of re-exports rose 29.2 percent to 1.05 billion patacas, whereas the value of domestic exports decreased 10.4 percent to 135 million patacas, the report said. (1 pataca equals 0.12 U.S. dollars)

