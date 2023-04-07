Highlights of 2023 Masters golf tournament

Xinhua) 10:53, April 07, 2023

Viktor Hovland of Norway lines up a putt during the first round of the 2023 Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, the United States, on April 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

Cameron Young of the United States lines up a putt during the first round of the 2023 Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, the United States, on April 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

Tiger Woods of the United States lines up a putt during the first round of the 2023 Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, the United States, on April 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

Adam Scott of Australia hits from the sand during the first round of the 2023 Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, the United States, on April 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

Viktor Hovland of Norway hits during the first round of the 2023 Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, the United States, on April 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

Viktor Hovland of Norway putts during the first round of the 2023 Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, the United States, on April 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

Hideki Matsuyama of Japan putts during the first round of the 2023 Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, the United States, on April 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

Tiger Woods of the United States hits during the first round of the 2023 Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, the United States, on April 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

Jon Rahm of Spain reacts during the first round of the 2023 Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, the United States, on April 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

