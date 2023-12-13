Xi's special envoy to attend inauguration of Madagascar's president

Xinhua) 19:07, December 13, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of the President of the Republic of Madagascar Andry Nirina Rajoelina, Chinese President Xi Jinping's special envoy and vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference Hu Chunhua will attend the inauguration of President Rajoelina in Madagascar's capital Antananarivo on December 16, foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced on Wednesday.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Liu Ning)