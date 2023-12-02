Top Madagascar court confirms Rajoelina's re-election as president

Xinhua) 10:21, December 02, 2023

Andry Rajoelina (C) hears the result of the first round of the presidential election at Madagascar's High Constitutional Court in Antananarivo, Madagascar, Dec. 1, 2023. (Photo by Sitraka Rajaonarison/Xinhua)

ANTANANARIVO, Dec. 1 (Xinhua) -- Madagascar's High Constitutional Court (HCC) announced on Friday that Andry Rajoelina was re-elected as president of Madagascar in the Nov. 16 presidential election.

According to the final results proclaimed by the HCC, Rajoelina received 58.96 percent of the votes cast, exceeding the 50 percent threshold required for winning the first round.

Madagascar initiated its first round of the presidential election on Nov. 16 to choose the national leader for the next five years from 13 candidates.

Andry Rajoelina heads for Madagascar's High Constitutional Court to hear the result of the first round of the presidential election in Antananarivo, Madagascar, Dec. 1, 2023. (Photo by Sitraka Rajaonarison/Xinhua)

Madagascar's High Constitutional Court announces the result of the first round of the presidential election in Antananarivo, Madagascar, Dec. 1, 2023. (Photo by Sitraka Rajaonarison/Xinhua)

