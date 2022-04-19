New Chinese envoy arrives in Zambia to assume duty

Xinhua) 09:18, April 19, 2022

LUSAKA, April 18 (Xinhua) -- China's new ambassador to Zambia Du Xiaohui has arrived in Zambia to begin his tour of duty with a pledge to further strengthen the friendly ties the two countries have enjoyed over the years.

The new envoy arrived on Sunday and was received by representatives from Zambia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation as well as officials from the embassy, according to a statement posted on the embassy's website.

The envoy said the China-Zambia friendship has stood the test of time and is deeply rooted in the hearts of the two peoples, adding that China-Zambia relations have become a benchmark for China-Africa friendship and a model of South-South cooperation.

The statement said Ambassador Du and his colleagues will uphold the spirit of China-Africa friendship and cooperation, forge ahead courageously with people from all walks of life, endow the China-Zambia traditional friendship with new connotations of the times, and work to bring benefit to the two countries and peoples.

Du becomes China's 16th ambassador to Zambia since the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries in 1964.

