China opposes politicizing issues of technological nature: envoy

UNITED NATIONS, May 23 (Xinhua) -- China opposes the politicization of issues of technological nature by certain governments and the suppression of high-tech companies of other countries, said a Chinese envoy on Monday.

"We oppose politicizing issues of technological nature. The world of science is not a zero-sum battlefield. Technological innovation should not produce only one champion," said Zhang Jun, China's permanent representative to the United Nations.

It is worrisome that certain governments have politicized issues of scientific and technological nature, generalized the concept of national security, abused state power, and wantonly intensified their suppression of high-tech companies of other countries, he told a UN Security Council meeting on technology and security.

"In order to maintain their monopoly in science and technology, they have established exclusive circles and put forward some so-called strategy or framework. They have imposed technology blockades on other countries, and engaged in bullying practices in science and technology. They have interfered with and obstructed economic, trade, scientific, and technological cooperation among other countries," said Zhang.

This approach, which carries the obsolete Cold War mentality, runs counter to the spirit of international cooperation and the trend of the times, harms the collective interests of all countries, and is doomed to fail, he said. "We urge certain governments to adopt a rational and open-minded approach, view scientific and technological development and international cooperation from the right perspective, and stop groundless attacks and restrictions on high-tech companies of other countries."

In the face of global challenges, solidarity and cooperation is the right path. China calls on the countries concerned to stop creating divisions around the globe, the Asia-Pacific region included, stop geographical confrontation, stop drawing lines on the basis of ideology and using coercive measures to force other countries to take sides, stop decoupling economy and science and technology, and stop the destructive practices affecting the stability in global supply chain and economic recovery, he said.

