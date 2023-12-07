Chinese VP meets Honduran national congress president

Xinhua) 16:35, December 07, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng met with Luis Redondo, president of the National Congress of Honduras, in Beijing on Thursday.

Han said that relations between China and Honduras have gotten off to a good start, showing broad prospects for development since the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries in March this year.

China is ready to work with Honduras to actively implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, consolidate political mutual trust, expand practical cooperation, strengthen people-to-people ties and multilateral coordination, and push for deep, solid, steady and long-term bilateral relations, said Han.

Han also expressed China's willingness to walk hand in hand with Honduras on the road towards modernization, promote exchanges, mutual learning, solidarity and cooperation, and achieve mutual benefits and common development.

Redondo said that the establishment of diplomatic ties with China marks a historic decision by Honduras, which has a long-term perspective and is in line with the will of the people.

Honduras firmly abides by the one-China principle and the National Congress of Honduras is willing to promote mutually beneficial cooperation and enhance friendship between the two peoples, Redondo added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)