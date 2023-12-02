Honduran national congress president to visit China

Xinhua) 14:12, December 02, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 2 (Xinhua) -- Luis Redondo, president of the National Congress of Honduras, will lead a delegation to visit China from Dec. 4 to 9 at the invitation of Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee.

