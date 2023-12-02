Home>>
Honduran national congress president to visit China
(Xinhua) 14:12, December 02, 2023
BEIJING, Dec. 2 (Xinhua) -- Luis Redondo, president of the National Congress of Honduras, will lead a delegation to visit China from Dec. 4 to 9 at the invitation of Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Interview: China-proposed initiatives opportunity for Honduras, world, says Honduran lawmaker
- Chinese FM meets Honduran counterpart
- China's head-of-state diplomacy: Historic meeting between heads of state guides long-term development of China-Honduras ties
- First group of Taiwan-based Honduran students have moved to Chinese mainland: China foreign ministry
- China calls for more support for Honduras from UN Peacebuilding Commission
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.