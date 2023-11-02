Interview: China-proposed initiatives opportunity for Honduras, world, says Honduran lawmaker

Xinhua) 15:19, November 02, 2023

TEGUCIGALPA, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- China-proposed initiatives that aim to promote global development are an opportunity for Honduras and the whole world, Vice President of the Honduran National Congress Rasel Tome told Xinhua recently.

China's vision of international relations, cooperation, multipolarity and mutual assistance -- based on equality and respect for sovereignty and security -- is essential for the global economy, he said.

"It is precisely in this way that the development of societies is achieved, when there is an exchange and when there is improvement in the economy, and the conditions and quality of life of citizens," he said.

Honduras, which established diplomatic relations with China on March 26 and launched negotiations towards a free trade agreement, sees opportunities and numerous development options within the Belt and Road Initiative framework, said Tome, a deputy for the governing Liberty and Refoundation Party.

Among these options is an inter-oceanic railroad, a priority infrastructure project for the Central American country, and investment opportunities that would contribute to the growth of the Honduran economy, he said.

During President Xiomara Castro's visit to China in June, the two countries signed a series of cooperation agreements, including a memorandum of understanding on Belt and Road cooperation.

Honduras, Central America's largest coffee producer, has also started to export coffee to China.

"I am a fourth-generation coffee producer, so I am happy that this Honduran product is now on the palate of the Chinese people," said Tome, adding his country is also considering exporting other products, including shrimp, melon and tobacco to China.

Tome said he has high expectations for his country's first participation in the China International Import Expo. The country will be among the guests of honor at the expo's sixth edition scheduled for Nov. 5-10 in Shanghai.

He hoped the expo could speed up trade between China and Honduras, along with investment and BRI-related projects, generating greater development opportunities.

"We want to lift millions out of poverty, as China did. We want to generate jobs, opportunities, attract investment to the country, attract Chinese tourists to the country, and attract Chinese science and technology that will allow us to develop the country," Tome said.

