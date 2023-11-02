Chinese FM meets Honduran counterpart

Xinhua) 08:41, November 02, 2023

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Honduran Foreign Minister Eduardo Reina in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

BEIJING, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday met with Honduran Foreign Minister Eduardo Reina in Beijing.

China-Honduras relations have developed rapidly under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, showing broad prospects and great vitality since the two countries established diplomatic ties, said Wang, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.

He said that China greatly appreciates Honduras' firm adherence to the one-China principle, supports Honduras' efforts to safeguard its sovereignty and promote development, and supports Honduras in choosing a development path independently that suits its national conditions.

Wang welcomed Honduras to attend the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) as the Guest Country of Honor. He wished the country complete success at the CIIE, noting that China is willing to create more opportunities for Honduran products to enter China.

China stands ready to strengthen international cooperation with Honduras and to safeguard the legitimate interests of developing countries and international equity and justice, he said. China is willing to work with Honduras to improve the China-Latin America forum and bring overall cooperation between China and Latin America to a new level.

Reina thanked China for inviting Honduras to attend the 6th CIIE as the Guest Country of Honor, saying that although bilateral relations between the two countries started late, they have a bright future.

He stressed that Honduras firmly abides by the one-China principle and greatly appreciates a series of important initiatives proposed by China. He said that Honduras is willing to participate in high-quality Belt and Road cooperation with China, and to promote mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields to further benefit the two peoples.

As next year's rotating president of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), Honduras stands ready to use its role as an opportunity to push for new development in CELAC-China relations, Reina added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)