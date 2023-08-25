China's head-of-state diplomacy: Historic meeting between heads of state guides long-term development of China-Honduras ties

August 25, 2023

Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks with visiting Honduras President Iris Xiomara Castro Sarmiento at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, on June 12.

During this historic meeting, the two heads of state guided and led the in-depth development of bilateral relations from a strategic and long-term perspective, bringing bilateral relations to a bright future.

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds talks with President of the Republic of Honduras Iris Xiomara Castro Sarmiento, who is on a state visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, June 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations in March, both countries have actively delivered on their promises and cooperated with each other closely. As both countries share the principle and goal of mutual respect, equality, mutual benefit and common development, the bilateral relationship has gotten off to a speedy start. China's customs data showed that China's total imports and exports with Honduras expanded 22.9 percent year on year to 3.89 billion yuan ($538.70 million) in the first four months of 2023, of which imports increased by 229.5 percent year on year.

Under the personal care of the two heads of state, China-Honduras practical cooperation has achieved a series of early harvests since the establishment of diplomatic relations, which also demonstrated the huge development potential of bilateral relations. On June 9, on the banks of the Huangpu River in Shanghai, President Sarmiento said Honduras will actively respond to China's invitation to participate in the Sixth China International Import Expo in Shanghai in November. Then on June 11, China and Honduras held in Beijing the first China-Honduras High-level Entrepreneur Exchange Conference since the establishment of diplomatic relations, with about 200 representatives from political and business circles of both countries attending the event. The following day, the Chinese government and Honduran government signed the Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the People’s Republic of China and the Government of the Republic of Honduras on Cooperation within the Framework of the Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road Initiative. This shows that the number of Latin American countries that have joined the Belt and Road cooperation has increased to 22.

The vitality and broad prospects of the practical cooperation between China and Honduras are a vivid manifestation of the joint efforts of China and Latin American countries in promoting practical cooperation and realizing common development. The comprehensive cooperative partnership featuring equality, mutual benefit, and common development allows China and Latin American countries, though far apart, to march towards the future together.

