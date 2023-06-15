China, Honduras to boost relations

June 15, 2023 By Cao Desheng ( China Daily

Premier Li Qiang has called for bolstering pragmatic cooperation between China and Honduras during a meeting on Tuesday with visiting Honduran President Iris Xiomara Castro Sarmiento in Beijing. [Photo/Xinhua]

Premier Li Qiang has called for bolstering pragmatic cooperation between China and Honduras so that the peoples of both countries benefit from concrete actions.

He made the remark during a meeting on Tuesday with visiting Honduran President Iris Xiomara Castro Sarmiento in Beijing.

Li said the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Honduras was an important political decision made by the heads of state of the two countries.

China greatly appreciates Honduras' firm commitment to the one-China principle, and is willing to work with Honduras to enhance pragmatic cooperation, tap the potential of bilateral trade and actively conduct people-to-people and cultural exchanges, he said.

Li underlined the need for both countries to strengthen coordination and cooperation in multilateral affairs, and act as good friends and partners who respect each other based on equality and mutual benefit, in order to jointly promote common development.

China welcomes Honduras as a new member of the "big family" of the Belt and Road Initiative, he said.

Castro expressed her gratitude to China for the valuable and effective work carried out to promote cooperation between the two countries since the establishment of diplomatic ties in March.

She said that Honduras abides by the one-China principle, supports a series of important initiatives proposed by President Xi Jinping and is willing to work together with China to strengthen exchanges and cooperation in various fields, as well as promote the stable and long-term development of bilateral ties.

Castro, who arrived on Friday for a six-day state visit to China, met with Xi on Monday in Beijing. During their historic meeting, the two leaders exchanged views on bilateral ties and regional and international issues of common concern, and reached a broad consensus.

The two countries signed a memorandum of understanding on jointly promoting the BRI on Monday. Under the initiative, China and Honduras will jointly explore the converging points of the two economies, the National Development and Reform Commission said on Tuesday. They will actively promote policy communication, infrastructure connectivity, unimpeded trade, financial integration and people-to-people exchanges, it added.

On Tuesday, Castro met with Zhao Leji, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, China's top legislature, and Li Xi, secretary of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, the Communist Party of China's top anti-corruption body.

Zhao said the fruitful results achieved between the two countries in a short period of time fully demonstrate that the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Honduras conforms to the historical trend and serves the fundamental interests of both peoples.

During his meeting with Castro, Li, secretary of the CCDI, briefed her about the CPC's efforts in exercising full and rigorous governance over the Party and in fighting corruption. He said that China is willing to strengthen exchanges with Honduras related to its governance experience in multiple areas, including anti-corruption.

