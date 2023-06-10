Interview: Honduran president's visit to China to take bilateral ties to higher level -- FM

Xinhua) 13:25, June 10, 2023

TEGUCIGALPA, June 9 (Xinhua) -- Honduran President Xiomara Castro's visit to China will lift bilateral relations to a higher level and lead to greater cooperation between the two countries, Honduran Foreign Minister Enrique Reina has said.

Castro arrived in Shanghai on Friday, starting her China visit which will run until June 14 at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The meeting between the two leaders will bring fruitful results and provide more development opportunities for the two peoples, Reina said in an interview with Xinhua ahead of the visit.

Since establishing diplomatic relations on March 26, Honduras and China have made significant progress in a series of economic and trade cooperation, Reina said.

"Honduras-China relations have just begun and we are already seeing friendship and solidarity," the foreign minister said.

Regarding the opening of the Chinese Embassy in Honduras on June 5, Reina said it was "very good news."

In his opinion, the opening of the Chinese Embassy, as well as that of the Honduran one in Beijing, will ensure a solid development of bilateral relations and help the two countries to further strengthen cooperation and better serve their peoples.

He perceived the promotion of multilateralism in the international community, which China has been advocating, as a common principle that the two countries adhere to.

"Cooperation between the two sides will give a strong impetus to the development of multilateralism in the international diplomatic arena," Reina said.

The minister said the expanding "circle of friends" of China in Latin America reflects a logical trend in the region as China's international status continues to rise.

"China has been an important trading partner of Honduras since long before the establishment of diplomatic relations, so the fact is that Honduras and China have been working together for a long time," Reina said, referring to the establishment of their diplomatic relations as just a natural choice to follow the trend and meet the international reality.

Regarding China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative, he said that the initiative is "important," as it has created a significant space for cooperation and brought countries around the world closer together.

"I believe that the Belt and Road will help Honduras find new opportunities for development, investment and infrastructure construction that will benefit not only the Honduran people, but also the world. It will help connect the world," Reina added.

Honduras is willing to further strengthen cultural cooperation with China, he said.

In this regard, he said that with such important projects as the Confucius Institute, the Honduran government hopes the people will soon have the opportunity to learn Chinese there.

In addition, the foreign minister said that as Honduras is faced with many structural problems in its current development, Chinese modernization can provide experience for Honduran reforms and help it promote education, trade, and economic and social development.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)