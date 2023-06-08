Honduran president to visit China

BEIJING, June 7 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, President of the Republic of Honduras Iris Xiomara Castro Sarmiento will pay a state visit to China from June 9 to 14, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced Wednesday.

In response to a question concerning the visit, Wang Wenbin, another foreign ministry spokesperson, told a press briefing that China looks forward to working with Honduras to take this visit as an opportunity to deepen mutual trust, expand cooperation, enhance friendship and promote the steady and sustained growth of China-Honduras relations.

This is the Honduran president's first state visit to China, and the two heads of state will hold a historic meeting to jointly plan for and lead the future development of China-Honduras relations, Wang said.

China and Honduras formally established diplomatic relations on March 26, 2023, which opened a new chapter in the history of bilateral relations, Wang noted.

Since the establishment of diplomatic ties more than two months ago, China and Honduras have actively fulfilled their commitments on establishing diplomatic ties, coordinated with a sense of urgency, and promoted the rapid start of bilateral relations with the principles and goals of mutual respect, equality, mutual benefit and common development, Wang said.

