China-Honduras ties get off to strong start: spokesperson

Xinhua) 08:53, June 07, 2023

BEIJING, June 6 (Xinhua) -- China and Honduras have been working together to get bilateral relations off to a strong start since the establishment of diplomatic ties over two months ago, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday.

An inauguration ceremony of the Chinese Embassy in Honduras was held on Monday in Tegucigalpa, capital of Honduras. All the Chinese diplomats at the embassy, representatives from the Honduran government and National Congress, renowned figures from various sectors, members of the diplomatic corps and representatives from Chinese institutions and the Chinese community in Honduras attended the event.

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations over two months ago, China and Honduras have been delivering on their commitments and working together to get bilateral relations off to a strong start on the basis of mutual respect, equality, mutual benefit and common development, Wang said at a press briefing in Beijing.

"The two sides have already achieved some early harvests," which fully shows that to stand for the one-China principle is the right thing to do, has the overwhelming support of the international community, and represents the prevailing trend of the world, Wang said.

The establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Honduras serves the fundamental and long-term interests of the two peoples, he added.

The spokesperson said the Chinese embassy will serve as a bridge between the two countries for deeper political mutual trust, more practical cooperation and closer friendship between the two peoples.

"Honduras is working intensively to set up its embassy in China. China is ready to vigorously support and facilitate that effort," he added.

