After establishing diplomatic relations, Honduras anticipates significant opportunities with China

Xinhua) 15:48, March 31, 2023

TEGUCIGALPA, March 30 (Xinhua) -- Honduras, a Central American country endowed with excellent growth potential, has embraced a golden opportunity to boost its social and economic development after establishing diplomatic relations with China on Sunday.

With China promoting win-win cooperation in Latin America and the Caribbean through the Belt and Road Initiative and other frameworks, Honduras will enjoy the dividends of the broader collaboration and benefit from China's investment in its economy.

China will fully support Honduras' economic and social development and improvement of its people's living standards, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang said, adding that China is willing to expand imports of Honduran specialty products, encourage Chinese companies to invest in Honduras, participate in large-scale infrastructure construction in Honduras and prioritize implementing projects benefiting people's livelihoods.

Alejandro Alonzo, a chef at an Italian restaurant in Tegucigalpa, the capital of Honduras, expects formal relations with China to become a significant driving force for his country's development, hoping that China could help Honduras and its people solve socioeconomic problems.

Joseana Martinez is fond of Chinese culture and customs. "Chinese culture has been in our country for a long history," the Tegucigalpa citizen said, "we hope we can continue to explore Chinese traditional customs and food, share each other's culture and learn more about China."

Noting that establishing Honduras-China diplomatic ties is an independent and courageous historic decision, Manuel Antonio Diaz, attorney general of Honduras, said that no country can ignore China's status and role in the global economy, finance and trade.

According to Chinese Customs statistics, trade between China and Honduras reached 1.589 billion U.S. dollars in 2022.

Armando Vidal, who has been in the tourism industry for over 20 years, is ready to welcome Chinese tourists to visit local scenic splendors and experience Hondurans' hospitality. Vidal said that establishing bilateral diplomatic ties will attract Chinese tourists to Honduras and bolster local revenues.

"We Hondurans are delighted because we have a friend like China," said Jury Hernandez, a resident in Tegucigalpa. "The development of bilateral relations will benefit the Honduran people."

