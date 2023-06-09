Honduran president starts China visit

June 09, 2023

SHANGHAI, June 9 (Xinhua) -- President of the Republic of Honduras Iris Xiomara Castro Sarmiento arrived in Shanghai on Friday morning, starting her China visit which will run until June 14 at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

It is the first state visit to China by a Honduran president. The two heads of state will hold a historic meeting to jointly plan for the future development of China-Honduras relations.

