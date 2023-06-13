China's top legislator meets Honduran president

Xinhua) 16:55, June 13, 2023

BEIJING, June 13 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Zhao Leji on Tuesday met with visiting President of the Republic of Honduras Iris Xiomara Castro Sarmiento in Beijing.

Zhao, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said that although the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Honduras was not long ago, the fruitful cooperation between the two countries fully proves that the establishment of diplomatic relations conforms to the trend of history and serves the fundamental interests of the two peoples.

China is ready to work with Honduras to implement the important consensus reached between the two heads of state at the historic meeting on Monday and work for steady and long-term bilateral relations, Zhao added.

Zhao briefed Castro on Chinese modernization and the Chinese government's people-centered philosophy and practice, and said that China's NPC is willing to carry out multi-level, multi-field and multi-form exchanges and cooperation with the Honduran Congress to learn from each other and better serve the development of their respective countries and benefit the two peoples.

Castro said that the development of bilateral relations since the establishment of diplomatic relations, especially the achievements of her current visit to China, fully proves that the establishment of diplomatic relations between Honduras and China is a completely correct historical choice.

Honduras abides by the one-China principle and is willing to strengthen exchanges between the legislative bodies of the two countries to promote the sustained and stable development of bilateral relations, Castro added.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)