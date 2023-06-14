Chinese premier meets with Honduran president

Xinhua) 08:45, June 14, 2023

Chinese Premier Li Qiang meets with visiting President of the Republic of Honduras Iris Xiomara Castro Sarmiento at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, June 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

BEIJING, June 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Tuesday met with visiting President of the Republic of Honduras Iris Xiomara Castro Sarmiento in Beijing, with both sides pledging to enhance cooperation.

Li noted that in March this year, the two countries' leaders made the important political decision to establish diplomatic relations, turning over a new page in bilateral ties. He said China greatly appreciates the firm commitment Honduras has made to abide by the one-China principle, and its choice to stand on the right side of history.

"China is willing to work with Honduras to thoroughly implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state to promote the vibrant development of cooperation in various fields," Li said.

He said that China and Honduras are new friends and partners, and they should be good friends and partners that value mutual respect, equality, mutual benefits and common development. China staunchly supports Honduras in safeguarding its independence, and is willing to strengthen coordination with Honduras in multilateral affairs, Li added.

He urged the two countries to make efforts to advance rapid and steady progress in pragmatic cooperation, and to conduct people-to-people exchanges actively. He said China is ready to tap further into trade potential, accelerate the synergizing of follow-up matters concerning imports of specialty products from Honduras, kick off the negotiation process for a free trade agreement at an early date, carry out investment and financing cooperation in a prudent manner, and accelerate the construction of projects to improve people's well-being.

China hopes Honduras will provide a favorable and facilitating environment for Chinese enterprises to invest and establish businesses in the country, Li noted.

Castro said that Honduras attaches great importance to relations with China, and it adheres to the one-China principle. The Honduran side is ready to work with China to promote people-to-people exchanges and enhance cooperation in such areas as agriculture, poverty reduction and infrastructure construction to bring bilateral ties onto a steady and sound track and to bring more benefits to the two peoples.

