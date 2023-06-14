China's anti-graft chief meets Honduran president in Beijing
Li Xi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, meets with President of the Republic of Honduras Iris Xiomara Castro Sarmiento in Beijing, capital of China, June 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)
BEIJING, June 13 (Xinhua) -- China's top anti-graft official Li Xi met with President of the Republic of Honduras Iris Xiomara Castro Sarmiento in Beijing on Tuesday.
Li, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI), said China-Honduras cooperation has achieved fruitful early results since the establishment of diplomatic ties more than two month ago, which fully proves that the decision is right and benefits the two countries and peoples.
China is willing to strengthen the exchange of governance experience with Honduras, including in anti-corruption and other fields, strengthen international cooperation on anti-corruption, and push for new achievements in bilateral relations, Li said.
Castro said it is a matter of historic significance for Honduras to recognize the one-China principle and establish diplomatic relations with China on this basis.
Speaking highly of China's anti-corruption philosophy and achievements, Castro said Honduras is willing to learn from China's relevant experience.
