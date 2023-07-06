First group of Taiwan-based Honduran students have moved to Chinese mainland: China foreign ministry

(People's Daily App) 15:01, July 06, 2023

Twenty-six Honduran students who were formerly studying in the Taiwan region have now recommenced studies in Beijing, Tianjin, Xi'an and other Chinese mainland cities, China's foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

In March China and Honduras established diplomatic relations after which Beijing promised to receive every Honduran student to move from the Taiwan region.

"We extend our warmest welcome to them," said Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Wang Wenbin at a routine press briefing in Beijing on Wednesday.

The Honduran students look forward to study and life on the Chinese mainland, Wang said.

"They will make full use of the curriculum on campus, get steeped in the Chinese culture, and contribute to the development and progress of their home country as well as friendly exchanges between Honduras and China," he said.

China would welcome more Honduran students to study on the mainland and wants to broaden people-to-people exchanges and cooperation, Wang said, to "pave the road of friendship and build the bridge connecting hearts."

