'Firsts' achieved under Belt and Road win wide praise

People's Daily Online) 13:32, November 01, 2023

Over the past decade, the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) has yielded fruitful outcomes, extending its cooperation from the Eurasian continent to Africa and Latin America. More than 150 countries and over 30 international organizations have signed Belt and Road cooperation documents.

Many “firsts” achieved under the BRI have significantly improved infrastructure in BRI participating countries, brought technology and skills to these regions, and enabled local people to enjoy better lives with more job and development opportunities.

Gan Yunliang (Second from right) speaks with Chilean technical experts on the site of Chile's first high-voltage direct current power transmission project. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

In 2021, a consortium consisting of a wholly owned subsidiary of China Southern Power Grid Co. Ltd. (CSG), ISA Inversiones Chile and Transelec won the bid for the Kimal-Lo Aguirre high-voltage direct current (HVDC) power transmission project, marking the first of its kind in Chile. One year later, a joint venture of the consortium was established for the construction, operation, and maintenance of the Kimal-Lo Aguirre project.

The project stands as an important achievement of the BRI between China and Chile, aiding the latter's energy transition and green development. The transmission line, with a total length of about 1,350 kilometers, is expected to be completed in 2029. Upon completion, it will become the transmission project with the highest voltage level, longest transmission distance, largest transmission capacity, and highest earthquake resistance level in Chile.

The project is projected to deliver over 12.4 billion kilowatt-hours of clean electricity annually, equivalent to a reduction of 9.4 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions.

"We must be good learners, familiarizing ourselves with local requirements, standards, and processes for power engineering construction. We must also build bridges of communication to help local communities and companies understand Chinese technology, solutions, and standards," said Gan Yunliang, a builder of the project, who has also participated in many direct current power transmission projects.

Since the beginning of this year, the joint venture has engaged with several communities in Chile, explaining HVDC technology and the project's environmental protection efforts to local individuals. Throughout this process, Gan has always been well-received by local young students.

"Winning the trust of local communities where our projects are located is the greatest recognition for Belt and Road builders like me," Gan said, adding that China's technology and experience will benefit more countries and individuals.

Under the BRI, the 356-meter-tall Lotus Tower, a landmark in Colombo, the capital of Sri Lanka, stands as the country's first TV tower and the tallest one in South Asia.

Construction of the tower commenced in 2012, reached completion in 2019, and opened to the public two years later. China Construction Second Bureau Installation Engineering Co. Ltd. managed the steel structure and electromechanical installation of the project from 2015 to 2019.

Zhang Lei instructs workers on safety rules at the construction site of Sri Lanka's first TV tower. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

"This is the first overseas TV tower project that adopted Chinese standards for design and construction," said Zhang Lei, an engineer of the company, adding that Chinese builders completed the entire process of the project using Chinese technology and standards.

The majority of materials utilized during construction were sourced from China and shipped to Sri Lanka. Zhang also made a point to bring Chinese samples to the construction site. During numerous technical discussions of the project, he showcased the quality of Chinese materials in terms of corrosion resistance, strength, and other properties through detailed parameter data and on-site test data. His earnestness, along with the high quality of Chinese products, garnered recognition from foreign engineers.

The Lotus Tower will not only be known as the tallest structure in Colombo, attracting more tourists, but it will also play a pivotal role in Sri Lanka's journey towards development by standing as a landmark of the Sri Lankan nation, then Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena said at the tower's inauguration ceremony.

Situated 55 kilometers away from the Pakistani capital of Islamabad, the Karot Hydropower Plant represents the first hydropower investment project under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

The hydropower facility marked its first anniversary of safe operation on June 29, 2023. Since its full operation, it has generated 3.64 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity, saving about 1.59 million tonnes of standard coal and reducing around 3.98 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions, thereby meeting the electricity needs of over 5 million people.

Zhang Jun (Second from right) attends a ceremony held at the Karot Hydropower Plant to announce the project's operation in Pakistan. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

"The Karot Hydropower Plant was not scheduled to commence operation on June 29, 2022," said Zhang Jun, director of the corporate culture department of China Three Gorges International Co. Ltd. (CTGI). He noted that prolonged high temperatures last summer exacerbated power outages in several Pakistani cities.

"June is the hottest period when Pakistan experienced the most severe power shortages. Local people had been eagerly awaiting the initiation of power generation as soon as possible," said Zhang. In response to this need, the plant's operation commenced 54 days ahead of schedule.

A photo shows the Karot Hydropower Plant. (Photo courtesy of China Three Gorges Group)

"The Karot Hydropower Plant has changed my life," said a 25-year-old engineer at the plant. The engineer hailed from a village near the plant. He won a scholarship provided by the project, which enabled him to return to campus and obtain a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering. After graduation, he returned to Pakistan and became an engineer at the plant.

The construction of the plant has brought tangible benefits to the people of Pakistan. "The project improved local infrastructure and living conditions. Schools were expanded and roads were constructed. Now my children can go to school close to home," remarked a villager living near the plant.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)