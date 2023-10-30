Montenegro: A young country embraces Belt and Road cooperation

(People's Daily App) 15:07, October 30, 2023

Montenegro is a young country which had long endured the absence of a proper highway. However, in 2015, a Chinese company took on the monumental task of constructing Montenegro's first highway. This project, hailed as the "Project of the Century," not only accelerated Montenegro's development but also fostered closer ties with neighboring countries. As the "Belt and Road" initiative gained momentum, Montenegro witnessed the implementation of more mutually beneficial "Chinese approaches" to enhance its progress further.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)