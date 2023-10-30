Home>>
Montenegro: A young country embraces Belt and Road cooperation
(People's Daily App) 15:07, October 30, 2023
Montenegro is a young country which had long endured the absence of a proper highway. However, in 2015, a Chinese company took on the monumental task of constructing Montenegro's first highway. This project, hailed as the "Project of the Century," not only accelerated Montenegro's development but also fostered closer ties with neighboring countries. As the "Belt and Road" initiative gained momentum, Montenegro witnessed the implementation of more mutually beneficial "Chinese approaches" to enhance its progress further.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese company lands 53-mln-euro road project in Montenegro
- Xi congratulates Milatovic on assuming Montenegrin presidency
- Montenegro opens 1st Chinese-built highway section
- County in C China's Henan thrives on shiitake mushroom industry, reaches BRI markets
- Zimbabwe's parliament moves to new building
- Interview: BRI enhances global trade threatened by geopolitical tensions, says scholar
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.