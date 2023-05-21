Home>>
Xi congratulates Milatovic on assuming Montenegrin presidency
(Xinhua) 09:09, May 21, 2023
BEIJING, May 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday congratulated Jakov Milatovic on assuming office as president of Montenegro.
In his message, Xi said that China and Montenegro have always respected and trusted each other and treated each other as equals and the two peoples appreciate and respect each other.
The Chinese president said he holds in high regard the development of China-Montenegro relations and stands ready to work with President Milatovic to carry forward the profound friendship between the two countries, strengthen communication on governance experience, and jointly chart the course for further growth of bilateral relations so as to deliver benefits to both peoples.
(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Sheng Chuyi)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi replies to letter from students, calling for greater contributions to rural revitalization
- Russian scholars say Xi Jinping's economic thought offers wisdom to global development
- Reading with Xi Jinping | The Communist Manifesto
- Xi, Macron hold informal meeting in China
- A touch of nostalgia in a beautiful China
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.