Xi congratulates Milatovic on assuming Montenegrin presidency

Xinhua) 09:09, May 21, 2023

BEIJING, May 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday congratulated Jakov Milatovic on assuming office as president of Montenegro.

In his message, Xi said that China and Montenegro have always respected and trusted each other and treated each other as equals and the two peoples appreciate and respect each other.

The Chinese president said he holds in high regard the development of China-Montenegro relations and stands ready to work with President Milatovic to carry forward the profound friendship between the two countries, strengthen communication on governance experience, and jointly chart the course for further growth of bilateral relations so as to deliver benefits to both peoples.

