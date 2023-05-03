Xi replies to letter from students, calling for greater contributions to rural revitalization
BEIJING, May 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has replied to a letter from students participating in a program at the China Agricultural University that dispatches students to the frontlines of agricultural production.
In the letter, Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, encouraged the students to make greater contributions to rural revitalization. He also extended festival greetings to China's young people as Youth Day falls on May 4.
Xi said he was gratified to know that the students went deep into the fields and villages to get to know about people's wellbeing and gain knowledge through serving rural revitalization.
Replying to the students' remarks that they had learned to seek truth from facts and maintain close ties with the people only when they went deep into China's rural areas, Xi said that this is the spirit that Chinese youth in the new era should have.
The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China has made plans for building up China's strength in agriculture, Xi said, hoping the students will closely integrate textbooks with practices in rural areas, and devote their youth and strength to speeding up rural and agricultural modernization and the construction of a modern socialist country.
The program, known as "science and technology backyards," was started in 2009, aiming to study and solve practical problems in the development of agriculture and rural areas, train high-level agricultural talents, and serve rural and agricultural modernization.
So far, the university has established 139 "science and technology backyards" in 24 provincial-level regions.
Photos
Related Stories
- Russian scholars say Xi Jinping's economic thought offers wisdom to global development
- Reading with Xi Jinping | The Communist Manifesto
- Xi, Macron hold informal meeting in China
- A touch of nostalgia in a beautiful China
- Three questions about Western bitterness over Chinese President Xi Jinping’s state visit to Russia
- Interview: China's Global Civilization Initiative aims to foster diversity-based unity, says Iran's party leader
- Build community with shared future, create better world
- Xi calls for respect for diversity of civilizations
- CPC committed to strengthening exchanges, cooperation with other political parties: Xi
- Xi calls for advocating common values of humanity
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.