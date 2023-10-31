Tantalize your taste buds with Belt and Road cuisines!

The Belt & Road Food Fest, which took place at Langyuan Station in Beijing from September 16 to 17, showcased an array of delectable cuisines from the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) participating countries.

With over 200 global cuisines on display, the event took foodies on a tantalizing journey through the diverse flavors and traditions of different countries. It was an international flavor extravaganza that left taste buds tingling.

Both local and international visitors came together to savor the world's culinary heritage and to embrace the spirit of cultural exchange. Families, friends, and solo explorers roamed the festival grounds, eagerly sampling dishes and enjoying the vibrant atmosphere.

For many, the event was more than just a culinary adventure; it was a chance to forge connections and celebrate the cultural ties. Throughout the event, traditional music and dance performances from BRI participating countries added to the festive ambiance, giving visitors a deeper insight into the diverse cultures that make up this international network.

A special Autumn Harvest Market added an extra layer of cultural richness to the festivities. This market, also held at Langyuan Station, was a tribute to Chinese intangible cultural heritage and the nation's rich cultural traditions.

Visitors to the Autumn Harvest Market were treated to a vivid showcase of Chinese aesthetics, a delightful bookstore, a serene tea experience, and an exploration of the art of calligraphy. The market was designed to provide festival-goers with a glimpse into Chinese culture, and served as an opportunity to explore the depth of Chinese artistry and to appreciate craftsmanship that has been passed down through generations.

Join us to enjoy those global culinary delights, and feel the deep-rooted cultural traditions that make up the tapestry of Chinese society.

